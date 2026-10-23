New York Yankees Predicted to Make Massive Trade for Brewers Star

The New York Yankees should not be afraid to make bold moves this offseason. While they were once again a very good regular season team, they disappointed in the postseason. With this, it is apparent that they must add new talent to their group. This is a major necessity for them if they hope to have more success in 2027.

One area that the Yankees could look to upgrade is at the catcher position. Austin Wells struggled with consistency this season and may be better suited for a backup role at this juncture. Thus, it would make sense if New York looked to make a significant move for a high-impact catcher.

Because of this, the Yankees are now being predicted to make a huge trade for a star from the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York Yankees Predicted to Trade for Brewers Star

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley predicted that the Yankees will trade for Brewers star catcher William Contreras this offseason.

“That participant is Brewers catcher William Contreras, who secured his third All-Star selection this season. He has one of the best bats at the position (.275 average with 75 homers and 340 RBI over the past four seasons), which normally would make him someone Milwaukee clearly has to keep, but the business of baseball might get in the way,” Buckley wrote.

“Trading Contreras wouldn’t help the Brewers now (or maybe any time soon), but it might be what’s best for the franchise’s future. If they aren’t prepared to pay what it’ll cost to keep him next offseason, then moving him during this one could be the best option on the board. Prediction: Contreras is traded to the New York Yankees,” Buckley added.

Seeing the Yankees being predicted to make a move for Contreras is understandable. They are in need of some serious help behind the plate, and landing a superstar catcher like Contreras would undoubtedly give them just that. He has been one of baseball’s top catchers for a while now. Thus, he would be a major pickup for a team like the Yankees.

Contreras would rid the Yankees of any questions regarding the catching position. Due to this, it would be understandable if New York struck a deal for the star.

Contreras Would Be a Perfect Pickup for the Yankees

Ultimately, with the Yankees needing a catcher, Contreras would be a perfect player for them to add. He is a star and could thrive playing for a team like New York.

In 147 games this regular season for Milwaukee, he posted 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .270 batting average. He is also a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner. With this, he has been a great player for a while now. Thus, he would be a strong pickup for New York if brought in.