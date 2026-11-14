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World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

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NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Rafael Montero #50 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the bottom of the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 20, 2014 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

They lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

GettyRafael Montero #50 of the New York Mets reacts to the final out in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics on July 23, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Earlier this year, the Yankees released a pitcher (Rafael Montero) from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 10): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Rafael Montero.”

Montero did not play in a game for the Yankees (at the MLB level).

GettyRafael Montero #48 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 21, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

As of Saturday, Montero still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

That said, he is playing for a team over the offseason.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Rafael Montero assigned to Aguilas Cibaenas.”

Looking At Montero’s Career

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Montero pitched the first four years of his career with the New York Mets.

He then spent time with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros reacts after defeating the Texas Rangers 1-0 at Minute Maid Park on September 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Montero then had the longest run of his career with the Houston Astros (part of five seasons).

In 2022, he helped the franchise win the World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies.

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros reacts after the final out for the win against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Montero most recently pitched at the MLB level during the 2025 season when he was with the Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers (and Astros).

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the 2027 season.

Teams can always use pitching depth within their organizations.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

They last won a World Series in 2009.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

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