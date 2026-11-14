World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

They lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

Earlier this year, the Yankees released a pitcher (Rafael Montero) from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 10): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Rafael Montero.”

Montero did not play in a game for the Yankees (at the MLB level).

As of Saturday, Montero still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

That said, he is playing for a team over the offseason.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Rafael Montero assigned to Aguilas Cibaenas.”

Looking At Montero’s Career

Montero pitched the first four years of his career with the New York Mets.

He then spent time with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

Montero then had the longest run of his career with the Houston Astros (part of five seasons).

In 2022, he helped the franchise win the World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Montero most recently pitched at the MLB level during the 2025 season when he was with the Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers (and Astros).

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the 2027 season.

Teams can always use pitching depth within their organizations.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

They last won a World Series in 2009.