Yankees’ 18-Year Old Phenom Surges Into Top-100 Prospects

The New York Yankees have an MLB roster full of talented players already.

In a few years, though, they may have an impressive talent join them in the form of Yostin Pena.

He’s not yet a household name, but he’s starting to gain attention in the prospect world.

Soon enough, he’ll be exactly the type of guy that fans in the Bronx are clamoring to move faster toward the major leagues.

Who is Yostin Pena?

Pena is an 18-year old outfielder in the Yankees’ minor league system.

He’s already listed at an impressive 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.

The Yankees signed him as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic.

He made his professional debut this spring in the Dominican Summer League. He played 37 games there and hit .375 with 11 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Pena drove in 57 runs and scored 53 runs in just those 37 games. He was also 27-for-30 stealing bases.

Pena’s OPS in the Dominican Summer League was 1.103.

Then the Yankees did something unusual: They promoted him directly to Single-A Tampa.

Teams will usually promote a player from the Dominican Summer League to the Rookie-Level Complex League, but the Yanks felt good enough about Pena to have him skip that step.

So then he got 24 games at Tampa, and he was nearly as good. He tripled twice and homered six times, driving in 23 runs in 24 games. He stole 10 bases in 12 attempts. Pena had a .323 average and a .941 OPS for Tampa at 18 years old.

He’ll turn 19 in October.

Yostin Pena Prospect Ranking

A respected social media prospect ranker, Thoams Nestico, has just added Pena to his top-100 prospects list.

Tigers rookie Max Clark graduated from the eligibility parameters to make room for Pena:

Yostin Pena (NYY) joins TJStats Top 100 Prospects following the graduation of Max Clark Pena went straight to full-season ball from the DSL — a jump that few players make. His 108.8 mph EV90 ranked the best among 18-year-old hitters and he posted a 1.039 OPS on the year pic.twitter.com/f7KHaA7YZr — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) September 17, 2026

Pena has played centerfield and right field so far in pro ball, so his future with the Yankees is in the outfield. Clearly, the Yanks have talented players out there right now, but in a few years, the timing could end up just right to start working Pena into the mix.

He’ll still have to prove himself as he climbs up the ladder to High-A Hudson Valley, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but Pena is off to quite the start.

If the Yankees continue to believe highly in him, don’t be shocked if he begins the 2027 season at High-A Hudson Valley, with a chance to move up the ladder if he keeps hitting.

The potent right-handed hitter seems to be ahead of the curve right now and should feature in other prospect lists this offseason, too. He’s got a chance to keep rising quickly.