Blockbuster Yankees $289 Million Trade Rumor Puts Anthony Volpe on Thin Ice

The New York Yankees may be facing a franchise-shifting decision, as a blockbuster trade rumor involving a $289 million All-Star could dramatically alter Anthony Volpe’s future in the Bronx. A viral social media post circulating since Sunday has linked the Yankees to Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., a stunning rumor that, if it ever materialized, would almost certainly spell the end of Volpe’s time in the Bronx.

With pressure mounting on the Yankees to maximize their championship window around stars like Aaron Judge, the possibility of moving on from Volpe is suddenly generating major buzz among fans and MLB insiders alike, according to Pinstripes Nation writer Inna Zeyger. That seems to be why the post spread quickly through Yankees fan circles, though no mainstream reporter got behind it or confirmed the trade rumor.

Bobby Witt Jr. Contract Makes Any Trade Extraordinarily Difficult

The contract situation alone towers over the rumor. Witt Jr. signed an 11-year, $289 million pre-arbitration extension with Kansas City in 2024, the largest deal in Royals franchise history. The contract pays Witt Jr. an average annual salary of $26.3 million plus a $7.8 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac. In 2026, Witt Jr. carries a total payroll salary of $14.1 million.

The deal runs through at least 2030, with a player opt-out available after the 2031 season, when $140 million remains on the books. The contract also includes additional player options followed by club options through 2037. Witt Jr. does not reach free agency until 2038 at age 37.

The contract also includes a full no-trade clause. Even if the Yankees called and Kansas City listened, Witt Jr. himself would have to approve a move to the Bronx. He has given no public indication he wants to leave.

On the field, Witt Jr. is slashing .295/.360/.493 with a 141 OPS+ and nine home runs through 55 games in 2026. He has stolen 16 bases. His career WAR stands at 25.4. His 2024 campaign with a .332 average, 32 home runs, 109 RBI and a .977 OPS earned him an AL MVP runner-up finish. He owns two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers.

Yankees Shortstop Question Fuels Witt Jr. Rumor

Volpe returned from shoulder surgery this spring and has been inconsistent through his first nine games back from Triple-A, which is precisely the opening the rumor needed to get started. Both Volpe and Jose Caballero played Monday at Kauffman Stadium, with Volpe delivering a two-run ninth-inning single to lift the Yankees to a 4-3 comeback win, according to a New York Post report.

Witt Jr. hit a solo shot in the eighth inning of that same game, briefly putting the Royals ahead.

The post, attributed to the account @MitchCohenMLB on X (formerly Twitter), stated that Kansas City was fielding offers and named the Yankees, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago White Sox as potential suitors. No established national baseball reporter has chimed in.

Even setting sourcing concerns aside, the obstacles stack up. The prospect cost, led by top Yankees farmhand and shortstop George Lombard Jr., would rank among the most expensive packages New York has assembled in years. Contract absorption at $26.3 million per year would push the club deeper into luxury tax territory. And Witt Jr.’s no-trade clause gives the 25-year-old the final word regardless of what either front office decides.

The rumor has no confirmed corroboration heading into Wednesday’s series finale. The shortstop question in the Bronx, however, remains for the foreseeable future.