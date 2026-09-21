Yankees Face Undesired ‘6-7’ Compared To Rays

The New York Yankees spent the last few weeks trying to chase down the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.

They could just never make up enough ground, though.

On Sunday, the Yankees lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and that made it all but impossible for New York to catch Tampa Bay.

Their deficit? It’s now six in seven.

Yankees’ 6-7 problem

The 6-7 meme is a popular one among the younger generations. It essentially means nothing, and it has pretty much persisted as something funny to laugh at.

It also creates some amusing opportunities on social media, like this.

One reporter shared that the Yanks are six games back of the Rays with seven games to play.

An amusing account then pointed out the 6-7 irony:

It’s almost in a dormie situation akin to golf.

If the Rays win again, or the Yankees lose again, the division race is all but over.

There’s a whole week of games left, and there’s just one hope left: The Yankees still play the Rays in four games.

That includes a doubleheader on Tuesday as well as single games on Wednesday and Thursday.

If the Yankees sweep it, they’ll technically still have a chance.

How Yankees Lost Today

The Yankees seemed to be on their way on Sunday, until they weren’t.

The Diamondbacks did score first, going ahead on a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

But then Heliot Ramos tied it 1-1 in the top of the third to start a four-run inning.

George Lombard Jr. followed with a two-run home run, and then Spencer Jones hit a homer of his own.

The Diamondbacks answered back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to ruin the day.

They loaded the bases, then got an RBI walk from Corbin Carroll.

That set up Nolan Arenado to launch a grand slam to left field, giving Arizona a 6-4 lead.

Arizona tacked on the final two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Perdomo did more damage, this time an RBI triple. Carroll followed with a run-scoring single.

That completed the 8-4 margin.

The Yankees fell to 89-66.

It was a crucial win for the Diamondbacks, who are now 82-74 and have a chance to chase down the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

It was a big weekend for Arizona, which was celebrating the 25th anniversary of its 2001 World Series championship which it took over the Yankees on Luis Gonzalez’s Game 7 walk-off single. That was a memorable achievement, of course, and the vibes of that memory apparently helped the Diamondbacks put together a strong weekend of their own 25 years later.