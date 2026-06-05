Yankees’ Aaron Boone Addresses Game Plan Without Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees finally got the news they had been waiting on. It was not the news they wanted. Aaron Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first right rib, leaving the Yankees to prepare for an extended stretch without him.

Thursday still gave New York something to hold onto. The Yankees avoided a sweep with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians, leaning on pitching, defense, and just enough offense to get through a tight afternoon in the Bronx.

It was not a reinvention, but a reminder that the Yankees may need to win a few different ways while Judge is out.

Boone Addresses Yankees’ Approach

The Yankees did not overpower Cleveland on Thursday.

They created pressure. They ran when the situation called for it. They turned small openings into runs. The run game was a big factor.

After the game, Aaron Boone pointed directly to that part of the Yankees’ offense.

“The running game was ultimately what allowed us to win this game,” Boone said. “That’s been a part of our game anyway. Today it was a big part because they were in critical spots in a low-scoring game. It has somebody else in the lineup in lieu of Aaron that maybe there’s a different skill set that we have to take advantage of. But I don’t think it necessarily changes how we play. It ultimately comes down to pitching and catching it and scoring runs. You can do that a lot of different ways.”

The foundation does not change because Judge is hurt. The nightly path might.

Thursday, that path included speed.

“We got to figure it out with the personnel we have each and every night. That’s the game and that’s the challenge.”

Carlos Rodón Gave New York Needed Stability

Carlos Rodón pitched six innings, struck out seven, and kept Cleveland from opening up the kind of lead that would have changed everything about New York’s offensive approach. After the Guardians reached Cam Schlittler and Gerrit Cole earlier in the series, Rodón gave the Yankees exactly what they needed.

He kept the game close enough for the details to matter.

That will be important during Judge’s absence. The Yankees can win games without him, but they cannot afford to fall behind early every night and wait for one swing to erase mistakes. The margin is narrower now.

Pitching has to carry more. Defense has to hold. Baserunning can matter. The bottom of the lineup has to create something when the moment arrives.

“I felt like he was out there with his swagger,” Chisholm Jr. said of Rodón’s outing.

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone was careful not to frame this as a total identity shift. The Yankees still have to win the same basic way every team does. Pitch it. Catch it. Score enough.

On Thursday, the way there included stolen bases, defense, and one timely swing.

That might not be the formula every night. It was the right one this time.