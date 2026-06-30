Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Tigers Series

T

he New York Yankees fell in their series opener 7-3 on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, extending their losing streak to five games.

Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup, the status of star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been front and center after colliding with Jasson Dominguez during Monday’s game and entering concussion protocol.

On Tuesday morning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone, during his weekly appearance on the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast, provided a clear update.

Chisholm Jr. Not In Lineup

Boone is deciding to keep Chisholm out of the lineup Tuesday night following the collision.

However, on a positive note, he said he is hoping to have him available off the bench, while still awaiting an update from the medical team regarding a potential concussion.

Aaron Boone tells us Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not in tonight’s lineup after colliding with Jasson Dominguez last night Boone hopes to have Jazz available off the bench but is still waiting for an update on him pic.twitter.com/g6pg6Pswz3 — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 30, 2026

This could be a good spot for a day off for the 28-year-old, as he is riding a four-game hitless streak and has just one hit across his last 15 at-bats.

He is batting .223 across 81 games this season with a .706 OPS, 12 home runs, and 33 RBIs. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

New York’s Injury Woes

The Yankees are currently in one of their most difficult stretches in terms of injuries.

Aaron Judge remains out with a stress fracture in his right rib, with no clear timetable for his return. Giancarlo Stanton is sidelined with a calf strain and is expected to miss time until mid-July. The Yankees are also without Max Fried, Trent Grisham, Ryan McMahon, and Luis Gil.

However, alongside the Chisholm update from Boone, the Yankees received positive news regarding the potential return of both Grisham and McMahon. That return could come as early as the end of the week.

Boone said both players will play rehab games with Somerset tomorrow before the Yankees likely activate them on Friday.

Aaron Boone tells us Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon will play rehab games with Somerset tomorrow, then will be activated on Friday pic.twitter.com/43EUP7VoFc — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 30, 2026

The Yankees are on a continued slide in the AL East after entering last Thursday’s matchup against Boston holding the top spot in the division. Fast forward just a handful of days, and they are 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays, sitting at 48-36 overall.