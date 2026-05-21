Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Anthony Volpe Statement as Caballero Return Nears

The New York Yankees lost 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Cam Schlittler was sharp once again, but so was Trey Yesavage. The Yankees offense managed just one run. Trent Grisham left with a knee issue, and the AL East margin keeps tightening.

One more game against Toronto comes today. Then Friday brings a different kind of conversation.

Gerrit Cole is scheduled to return to the rotation for the start of a home series against the Tampa Bay Rays. José Caballero is targeting the same day to come off the injured list. And before Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone said something about Anthony Volpe that made the roster picture more interesting.

Boone’s Comments on Volpe

Boone offered a direct assessment of what he has seen from Volpe over the past week.

“I think he’s looked outstanding. Forget about results or hitting for average. The quality of at-bat has been really good every day. Swing decisions. The baserunning’s been excellent. He’s played really well,” Boone said.

Since his recall, Volpe is hitting .294 with a .912 OPS across six games, adding two doubles, seven walks, and a pair of stolen bases. The walk total stands out most. Volpe carries a .286 career on-base percentage. Seven walks in six games is not who he has been. It may be who he is becoming.

The Caballero Question

Caballero did not lose the shortstop job. He broke his finger.

Before the injury, he had given the Yankees every reason to trust him. Caballero had posted four home runs, 13 stolen bases, and a .720 OPS while hitting .259 before going down. The final stretch before the injury told an even better story. A .860 OPS across his last 28 games. His work at shortstop before the injury ranked among the best defensive performances at the position in baseball.

Boone did not slam the door on a roster that includes both players. Asked if he could imagine keeping both with Caballero at shortstop, he said he could. The full picture is still being sorted out.

Caballero’s defensive flexibility gives the Yankees options. He can play shortstop, second, third, and in the outfield.

What the Yankees Have to Figure Out

Caballero has earned his place. Volpe has made his case. If Caballero returns Friday alongside Cole, the Yankees will have decisions to make. Caballero’s defensive value at short is undeniable. Volpe’s recent at-bat quality is real.

Volpe did not need one week to win the job back outright. He needed one week to make the Yankees pause.

He has done that.

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone had high praise Volpe. The at-bats. The swing decisions. The base-running. The overall play. That matters with Caballero nearing his return.

Both players have given Boone reasons to trust them.

That is not a problem. That is depth.