Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote on His Ejection From Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees lost their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, on Friday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t get to watch the final three innings from the dugout, as home plate umpire Vic Carapazza ejected him in the sixth inning after he argued a strike call. New York held a 1-0 lead when Carapazza tossed Boone from the game.

Video audio captured Carapazza responding to Boone, saying, “What’d you say? I didn’t hear you. What’d you say?” Boone then replied, “I think it was down,” before Carapazza ejected him.

Check it out:

Boone Has Blunt Reaction to Ejection

After the game, Boone spoke to the media and was asked about his ejection, but he didn’t have much detail to give.

“Yeah, obviously he was having a tough night. A lot of challenges. I said that one was low and couldn’t challenge them all, so, yeah.”

Boone was then asked if he hoped his ejection could fire up his team.

“I don’t look at it like that. We’re plenty fired up. Get fired up to score… and look, obviously it continues to be a challenge for us.”

Aaron Boone on Friday’s loss, during which he was ejected in the sixth inning. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/GsEbElHZ3o — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 15, 2026

This marked Boone’s 50th career ejection since he became the Yankees’ manager in 2017. Interestingly enough, that puts him at 25th all time on the managerial ejection list, with Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona the only active manager ahead of him.

Yankees’ Upcoming Stretch

New York will be right back in action Saturday afternoon with Cam Schlittler on the mound before wrapping up its three-game series with Toronto on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Yankees will kick off a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles.