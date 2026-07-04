Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Paul Goldschmidt Decision Against Twins

T

he New York Yankees have now lost eight of their last nine games after falling to the Minnesota Twins, 11-4, on Saturday.

New York found itself in a 6-0 hole after the top of the fourth inning but rallied for four runs. In the sixth inning, the Yankees loaded the bases with one out and had a chance to climb back into the game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone elected to use back-to-back pinch hitters. Amed Rosario batted for Ali Sánchez and struck out. Veteran Paul Goldschmidt then pinch-hit for Trent Grisham against Twins left-hander Taylor Rogers but flew out to left field to end the inning.

Boone Explains Goldschmidt Decision

Despite Goldschmidt’s recent slump, Boone did not hesitate to send the veteran to the plate against a left-handed pitcher.

“I mean, I’m going to take Goldy against the lefty there, two outs with them loaded. Our shot to either grab the game or get down two. … Yeah, just a two-out scenario, I’m taking Goldy there.”

When asked whether Goldschmidt’s 0-for-20 slump factored into the decision, Boone gave a simple answer.

“Not against a lefty like that.”

“I’m going to take Goldy against the lefty there, with two outs, with them loaded” Aaron Boone talks about pinch-hitting Paul Goldschmidt for Trent Grisham in the sixth inning: pic.twitter.com/qRWm3NSJzw — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) July 4, 2026

Yankees Fans Share Mixed Reactions

Yankees fans had mixed reactions to Boone’s explanation of the decision. Some believed he relies too heavily on analytics, while others felt he made the right call.

“Is the only thing that matters is left vs right? Is that the entire strategy behind every move?” TomG8675309 said.

“In this case I agree with Aaron. Can you imagine if he left Grisham in – who had struck out in both appearances against that pitcher – and he struck out with Goldie on the bench,” ArizonaSunset2 shared.

“Another safe, analytics based, decision by a mediocre Manager!!” Richard73628254 commented.

“Stop with the analytics! Clearly it hasn’t worked in your favor. Gosh I’m so disgusted! Grisham has been on fire these last two days!!” threeinct added.