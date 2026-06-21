Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Surprising Gerrit Cole Decision

The New York Yankees entered Saturday with nine wins in their previous 11 games. That run ended with a 10-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium.

New York went hitless in 13 opportunities with runners in scoring position. The Yankees now need Sunday’s series finale to avoid carrying consecutive losses into Detroit.

They also remain in the middle of a stretch featuring 16 games without a day off. Aaron Boone responded by changing more than the pitcher assigned to one game.

Boone Reveals Reason for Cole Change

Gerrit Cole will not be starting Sunday against Cincinnati.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported that Elmer Rodríguez will take Cole’s place, pushing the Yankees ace back to Monday’s series opener against the Tigers.

The adjustment gives every starter an extra day of recovery before making his next appearance.

“It’s something we’ve been kicking around the last few days,” Boone said. “(We) want to be pretty mindful of this as we go through the summer with a long stretch here.”

Cole’s Performances Have Been Strong

Cole has given the Yankees little reason to worry about his results.

The 35-year-old owns a 2.57 ERA and a 2-1 record through his first five starts. He completed six innings against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, allowing two runs while reaching a season-high 90 pitches.

That outing showed how quickly Cole has returned to form.

New York does not need Cole to prove he can pitch every fifth day right now. It needs him healthy when the schedule matters most.

That changes the calculation.

Rodríguez Gets Another Yankees Opportunity

The change gives Rodríguez his fourth major league start of the season.

The 22-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA through his first three appearances. He has encountered difficult innings, but Boone believes he has shown enough composure to stop them from completely getting away.

Rodríguez had been preparing to start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the Yankees changed course.

He now gets Cincinnati.

The Yankees need him to provide competitive innings and give the offense an opportunity to respond after Saturday’s lopsided defeat. Anything more would be a bonus.

Final Word for the Yankees

Cole is healthy. His performance supports that.

The Yankees are moving his start because they want to keep it that way.

One extra day in June may not look significant.

October is the reason it matters.