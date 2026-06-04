Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Key Update on Injured Outfielder

The New York Yankees are still waiting for their roster to look whole again. That did not happen Wednesday night. New York dropped its second straight game to the Cleveland Guardians, falling 5-4 at Yankee Stadium in another game where the lineup had to operate without all of its expected pieces.

The loss mattered. So did what happened earlier in the day.

The Yankees got a step forward from one injured outfielder who has been working his way back.

Boone Gives Key Update

Jasson Dominguez participated in live batting practice at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Manager Aaron Boone said he is on track to begin a minor league rehab assignment as early as Friday.

That is a meaningful development for the Yankees.

Dominguez has been out since May 7 after suffering an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The injury came after he collided with the left-field wall and had to leave the field on a cart, pausing what had already been an uneven stretch for him.

Now he is moving closer.

Yankees Need Outfield Options

The backdrop, of course, is Aaron Judge. He remained out Wednesday as the Yankees waited for more clarity on the bone bruise near his upper right rib cage and chest. Until that picture clears, Boone has to manage the outfield in pieces, which makes Dominguez’s progress more than a routine rehab note.

In the meantime, the Yankees have been forced to get creative in the outfield.

Jose Caballero has moved around wherever Aaron Boone has needed him, including right field. He has handled the assignment well, giving New York useful at-bats, speed, and defensive flexibility.

Giancarlo Stanton Also Takes Step Forward

Dominguez was not the only injured Yankee to make progress Wednesday.

Giancarlo Stanton took live at-bats at Yankee Stadium for the first time since straining his right calf on April 24. Boone came away encouraged, and Stanton is expected to go through another live session Saturday.

That gives the Yankees two important pieces moving in the right direction. Stanton still has more work to do. Dominguez still has to get through rehab games. But they are getting closer.

Final Word for the Yankees

New York still need their lineup to stabilize. They need players healthy. But Dominguez moving toward game action is real progress.

Wednesday was another loss on the scoreboard.

Away from it, the Yankees got something they needed.

A step forward.