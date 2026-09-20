Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Statement on Spencer Jones Decision

The New York Yankees fell in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, losing on a walk-off two-run shot from Pavin Smith.

New York is now 89-65 on the season and still sits firmly in the top Wild Card spot but trails the Tampa Bay Rays by five games for the AL East division.

Currently, the biggest concern for the Yankees stems from injuries, as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are all sidelined. Even rookie slugger Spencer Jones seems to be dealing with some type of foot injury.

Aaron Boone Makes Statement on Jones’ Decision

Fortunately, Jones’ injury does not seem serious as he said pregame it was “no big deal.”

In fact, Boone said that he was available off the bench during Saturday night’s game and ultimately explained why he didn’t use him as a pinch-hitter.

After a reporter asked Boone if Jones was available or if he was trying to stay away from him because of the injury, Boone made it clear that he would’ve gone to him if the right spot emerged.

“He was available, like I would’ve… if a spot came up to hit or we needed to do something I would’ve gone to him,” Boone said.

Aaron Boone speaks to the media following the Yankees 5-3 loss tonight in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/aeBBxybvHN — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 20, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York will play the Diamondbacks one more time on Sunday and then, after a day off Monday, will begin a massive four-game set with the Rays. If they can sweep the series, they could get back into the race over the final three games of the regular season.

On Tuesday, the two teams will play a doubleheader and then wrap it up across Wednesday and Thursday, with the Yankees likely throwing their top four guys in Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Cam Schlittler.