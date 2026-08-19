Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Telling Statement on Aaron Judge’s Future

The New York Yankees have been waiting for star Aaron Judge to return to the field amid his indefinite absence, but the team struck a measure of confidence as he makes his way back to the field.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Judge’s progression on Tuesday, offering hope as he moved one step closer in his rehab for a stress fracture in his first right rib.
Aaron Boone Shares Hope for Judge’s Return
Speaking to reporters before the team’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, Boone said that Judge has gone through “swing-related stuff in the pool” at the team’s facility and would be introduced to his hitting progression this week.
MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch called it a “significant” step for Judge, with Boone sharing optimism after the slugger responded well to the latest step in his rehab.
“Hopefully it goes well,” Boone said on Tuesday. “The fact that he’s responded in this first week of added intensity as far as being allowed to do some things upper-body-wise – playing catch, running, it’s all part of his buildup.”
Aaron Judge Return Could Still Come This Season
Boone’s statement raised hope that Judge could return before the end of the regular season, which had been in doubt. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters earlier in August that he could not rule out Judge missing the rest of the season, even though the team did expect him to return to the field.
“Like, is that possible? It’s always possible that things don’t go the way you want, but we currently are still very optimistic that he’s going to return,” Cashman said, via MLB.com “But there’s challenges with all that, too. … So I can’t rule out any of it.”
Judge has faced plenty of uncertainty, playing hurt for roughly a month after the suspected injury date on April 26 before the team added him to the injured list. The outfielder started playing catch last week and has been cleared for outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, Hoch reported.
Cashman said the team would have a better idea of an exact return date once Judge was able to resume baseball activities, which has been happening slowly.
“It’s a pretty high likelihood and optimism that he fits that timeframe for him to get back and joins us,” Cashman said. “And that’s what I’m hoping and holding on to, and I know that’s what he believes, and I know that’s what the doctors believe.
“But it’s always a moving target, too.”
Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Telling Statement on Aaron Judge’s Future