Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Telling Statement on Aaron Judge’s Future

The New York Yankees have been waiting for star Aaron Judge to return to the field amid his indefinite absence, but the team struck a measure of confidence as he makes his way back to the field.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Judge’s progression on Tuesday, offering hope as he moved one step closer in his rehab for a stress fracture in his first right rib.

Aaron Boone Shares Hope for Judge’s Return

Speaking to reporters before the team’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, Boone said that Judge has gone through “swing-related stuff in the pool” at the team’s facility and would be introduced to his hitting progression this week.

MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch called it a “significant” step for Judge, with Boone sharing optimism after the slugger responded well to the latest step in his rehab.