Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote After Loss to Rays

The New York Yankees lost 6-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, falling four games back in the AL East in the process. The loss extended the worst stretch of the season to 10 defeats in the last 12 games.

The lineup collected 11 hits, its highest total in three weeks. Ben Rice launched a three-run homer. The bottom of the order produced. There were at-bats that looked like the offense was starting to find something.

None of it was enough. After the game, Aaron Boone stood in front of the cameras and addressed a team that keeps finding new ways to beat itself.

Boone Does Not Sugarcoat It

Boone was asked about the state of the offense and did not reach for anything comfortable.

“This is where we are,” Boone said. “That’s the bed we’ve made. We’ve also been a very good offense much of the year. Right now we’re going through it. We gotta be better. Clearly.”

The Yankees went down on strikes 17 times for the second straight night. The two-game total of 34 broke the franchise record for any two-game stretch.

Boone was asked whether the approach needs to change.

“We haven’t got away from it, we’re struggling. Yeah,” Boone said. “I don’t know if it’s approach. I think we got some guys clearly going through it right now and in a little bit of a funk and a little bit in between, coupled with we’re facing good pitching. But at the end of the day, we gotta find a way offensively. Especially times when it’s challenging.”

He was also asked directly about the strikeout numbers, which have put the Yankees near the bottom of the league.

“I don’t want to be down at the bottom,” Boone said. “But we’re going to keep trying. We’re going to come in here and grind away tomorrow and try to get this thing turned around.”

The Mistakes Keep Compounding

The strikeouts were not the only issue. Cody Bellinger made a baserunning mistake in the sixth inning that cut short a potential rally. After singling to right field, he read a high throw to third base and tried to advance but hesitated, getting caught in no man’s land and tagged out.

“That was a bad mistake and really unacceptable,” Bellinger said.

Boone backed his outfielder’s ability on the bases while acknowledging what happened.

“He’s about as good as it gets on the bases,” Boone said. “Obviously clearly a mistake there. Caught in no man’s land.”

On the mound, Will Warren gave up six runs across four innings, including three home runs. Warren has posted a 6.21 ERA across his last six outings. Through his first 12 starts earlier in the season, that number sat at 3.22. Left-handed hitters have been the primary source of damage.

“Sucks,” Warren said. “We all know what’s going on here.”

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees are in the middle of the worst stretch of their season. Ten losses in 12 games. A lineup that cannot stop striking out. A rotation that is running short on arms.

Boone acknowledged all of it on Tuesday night. He called it what it is and said the team needs to be better.

The Rays are next again on Wednesday.