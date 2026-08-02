Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reacts to Dodgers Trading for Tarik Skubal

The biggest news in baseball entering Sunday came late Saturday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired ace Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles sent Detroit outfielder Zyhir Hope, MLB’s No. 25 overall prospect, along with right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Several figures around baseball have already weighed in on the blockbuster trade, including New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone before Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Aaron Boone Shares Thoughts on Skubal Trade

The Yankees were reportedly among the teams that showed interest in Skubal and held preliminary trade talks with the Tigers. Ultimately, however, they did not put together an offer that topped the Dodgers’.

That said, Boone wasn’t surprised by the outcome.

“Not shocked,” Boone said on Sunday. “You knew Skubal, it seemed like he was available the last few days. So not shocked, knowing the system the Dodgers had.”

“Not overly surprised.” – Aaron Boone on Tarik Skubal going to the Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Stb1PHg1ax — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 2, 2026

Boone also made it clear he has no issue with how the Dodgers operate.

“They’re playing by the rules,” Boone added. “They’re trying to better their team. Every team has decisions to make this time of year, where we’re dealing with a bunch of teams deciding if they’re buyers, they’re sellers or somewhere in between. Clearly they’re buyers this year.

“I’m with the New York Yankees and my job is to help us be the best we can be. So I don’t get caught up in good, bad, indifferent. They’re trying to get back to and win a World Series, and they made a move they think will help that.”

Cam Schlittler Shares Blunt Reaction

Yankees starter Cam Schlittler also reacted to the trade and made it clear he has confidence in New York’s rotation.

“I think we have a great rotation,” Schlittler said. “Good for [the Dodgers], really. I don’t really have an opinion on it. I don’t really care that much. Good for them. We still got a job to do. Got a lot to focus on before even worrying about playing that team again.

“I still like our chances, fully healthy, against a lineup like that and a rotation like that. I don’t know anything about the prospects really, but yeah, good for the Dodgers, I guess.”