Yankees’ Aaron Boone Turns Heads By Revealing Aaron Judge’s Request

The New York Yankees welcomed Aaron Judge back into the lineup on Tuesday, but the slugger was apparently ready to go days earlier if needed.

Judge spent the majority of the summer working his way back from a broken rib, finishing up his rehab this week and going back to the No. 3 spot in the lineup on Tuesday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Judge made a pitch to come back several days earlier, however.

Aaron Judge Wanted to Return Last Week

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Boone said the team had always aimed for that night to get him back into the lineup. But Judge had other ideas, trying to convince the Yankees manager to put him in the lineup after Trent Grisham was hurt on Friday.

“We had talked about this potentially being in play,” Boone said of Tuesday’s comeback. “He actually appeared at my door in San Diego after [Grisham] got hurt like, ‘I’m ready to go tomorrow.’ ”

Boone said it was still a bit too early for Judge to return, with some final steps of rehab needed before he could be cleared to play again.

“We kind of pushed that away because there were some final boxes we wanted to check,” Boone said of Judge’s request.

Aaron Judge Wanted Earlier Return

Judge told reporters recently that he would have skipped most of the rehab altogether if he could.