Yankees’ Aaron Boone Delivers 2-Word Warning on Aaron Judge

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just finished the best March and April of his career, but manager Aaron Boone believes he’s not even started to get hot yet.

The MLB just named Judge as the player of the month for March/April, rewarding him after he finished the month atop the MLB in home runs (10), batting average (.427), and OPS (1.282). Judge finished the month of April by hitting .500 over his final 50 player appearances.

Speaking to reporters this week, Boone said he believes Judge is only going to get better.

Aaron Boone Warns League About What’s Coming

Boone warned opposing teams that it’s only going to get more difficult dealing with Judge as the season goes on and the two-time league MVP really starts to hit his stride.

“I say this and I’m not being cute or funny – but I don’t think he’s been that hot yet, honestly,” Boone said, via USA Today. “He’s getting his hits and I think it’s a credit to how great he is.”

Boone added a two-word warning to the rest of the league when Judge “gets really going and starts hitting balls in the seats.”

“Buckle up,” Boone said.

The Yankees manager had to pull into another sport to fully describe the impact Judge is having at the plate so far this season, saying he’s like a 3-point shooter with a hot hand.

“I guess he’s kind of like a great three-point shooter at the plate right now. They shoot around 43% for an extended period,” Boone said. “It’s remarkable, obviously.

“I always say we’re running out of superlatives or things to say about it, but what he’s doing – he’s playing a different game.”

Aaron Judge Earning Praise From Teammates

Boone isn’t the only one in the Yankees’ clubhouse amazed by what Judge has done so far this season. Pitcher Carlos Rondon said after last week’s series against the Cleveland Guardians — a series where Judge went 7-for-12 — that the Yankees slugger right now is on par with some of the greatest hitters of all time.

“Right now he’s Tony Gwynn,” Rondon said. “Next week he’ll probably be Hank Aaron.”

Judge’s heroics aren’t always enough to put the Yankees on top, which was the case in Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. After Judge hit a solo homer in the first inning against Zack Littell, the Rays pitcher settled down to retire the next 11 batters.

The Yankees went on to lose 3-2, but remain atop the AL East at 19-14 with a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox.

Boone said earlier in the week that he believes the team still has room to improve, but he feels good about the club that reached the World Series last season.

“It’s very early,” Boone said, via NJ.com. “It’s a long, long season. But I like getting to do it with this group. You’re always trying to get a little bit better. There’s always room for improvement. We’re never a complete product. But I like going to battle every day with these guys.”