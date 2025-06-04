Yankees Star Aaron Judge Gets Major MLB News

The New York Yankees are expected to deliver this season, and they’re among the MLB teams with the greatest expectations. Thankfully, the Yankees have guys like Aaron Judge in the fold, and they’re doing the things that they need to do to have a real chance at the World Series.

Right now, the Yankees are in first place in the AL East with a 37-22 record, and their season just keeps getting sweeter.

Now, Judge is a favorite to be crowned AL MVP for a second consecutive season, and he’s one step closer to that honor after this week.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Gets MLB News

MLB announced on Tuesday, June 3, that Judge was given AL Player of the Month honors for May, which is the cherry on top of what’s been a landmark spring for the slugger. In April and May, Judge clocked 11 home runs, eight doubles and 18 RBI across 117 plate appearances. He also ranked first in OPS, second in home runs and fourth in batting average among all qualified AL hitters in May.

Judge is no stranger to this award, either. He has actually scored the same award in the month of May in four consecutive seasons. One could say May is his lucky month.

May wasn’t just a good month for Judge. It was also a good month for the entire Yankees team, as the guy finished the month with a 17-9 record, which was the third-best in the AL only following the Minnesota Twins (18-8) and the Detroit Tigers (19-9).

The Yankees responded to Judge’s news, stating on X that it was “an open-and-shut case” and congratulating Judge for being named AL Player of the Month for May.”

The MLB’s Most Improved Team

In a June 4 piece for the MLB, Thomas Harrigan names the most improved teams in the league this year. The Yankees are not one of the teams, since they’ve been strong for a while, but the tally does give some insight into the teams the Yankees will have to overcome to get to the World Series.

Harrigan’s pick for the most improved team is the Detroit Tigers, which is no big surprise. Everyone was been flabbergasted by the Tigers’ run as of late, and the Motor City is getting some respect.

“After helping the club make a shocking late-season run to the postseason in 2024, the Tigers’ pitching has continued to excel in ’25,” he stated in the piece. “But there’s perhaps an even bigger reason why Detroit owns the AL’s best record — and is on pace for a franchise-record 106 wins.”

Harrigan added, “That would be its offense, which has made a sizable leap despite having much of the same personnel as it did in 2024. After scoring the 11th-fewest runs in the Majors a year ago, the Tigers have MLB’s fifth-highest scoring average (5.07 runs per game) in 2025.”

So, will the Tigers keep it up? Harrigan thinks it’s possible. “One of the reasons the Tigers’ lineup has exceeded expectations is because Detroit has gotten strong production from a number of returning players who gave the team very little in 2024,” he stated.