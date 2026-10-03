New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be watching the AL Divisional Series from the dugout, but he believes his teammates have what it takes to make it past their divisional rival.

After dispatching the Boston Red Sox in two blowout losses, the Yankees turn their attention to the top of the AL East, facing the Tampa Rays with a trip to the AL Championship Series on the line. Though Judge was once again left off the roster, he sent a strong message to his teammates ahead of the start of the series that appeared to predict the decision.

Aaron Judge Appeared to Hint at ALDS Roster Decision

The Yankees announced on Saturday that Judge would not return to the roster as he still deals with a calf strain. Judge had already missed a long stretch of the season with a rib injury, and now will be out until at least the ALCS, should the Yankees advance.

Ahead of the team’s official roster decision, Judge appeared to make a telling remark that hinted at his exclusion from the playoff roster. The Yankees slugger said he trusted his teammates to keep playing through adversity.