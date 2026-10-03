“While we’ve had some big moments, some tough losses,” Judge said, via ESPN. “I think mentally these guys are ready to roll.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had shied away from announcing an official decision when talking to reporters on Friday.

“We’ll see,” Boone said, via CBS Sports. “He’ll be working out today. He hit again live yesterday at Yankee Stadium. He’s doing more live today over at (George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa) and here, so we’ll make those calls probably later tonight.”

Aaron Judge Struggled After Return

Judge appeared in just seven games between his injury stints, struggling at the plate. He went 4-for-23 hitting (.174 average) with 13 strikeouts. Judge

But as CBS Sports noted, Judge was valuable to the lineup overall.

“In total this season, Judge appeared in 66 games, hitting .241/.360/.511 (.140 OPS+) with 10 doubles, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs and 1.9 WAR,” the report noted. “The Yankees were 41-25 in games Judge started this season and, now including the playoffs, are 54-43.”