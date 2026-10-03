New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be watching the AL Divisional Series from the dugout, but he believes his teammates have what it takes to make it past their divisional rival.
After dispatching the Boston Red Sox in two blowout losses, the Yankees turn their attention to the top of the AL East, facing the Tampa Rays with a trip to the AL Championship Series on the line. Though Judge was once again left off the roster, he sent a strong message to his teammates ahead of the start of the series that appeared to predict the decision.
Aaron Judge Appeared to Hint at ALDS Roster Decision
The Yankees announced on Saturday that Judge would not return to the roster as he still deals with a calf strain. Judge had already missed a long stretch of the season with a rib injury, and now will be out until at least the ALCS, should the Yankees advance.
Ahead of the team’s official roster decision, Judge appeared to make a telling remark that hinted at his exclusion from the playoff roster. The Yankees slugger said he trusted his teammates to keep playing through adversity.
“While we’ve had some big moments, some tough losses,” Judge said, via ESPN. “I think mentally these guys are ready to roll.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone had shied away from announcing an official decision when talking to reporters on Friday.
“We’ll see,” Boone said, via CBS Sports. “He’ll be working out today. He hit again live yesterday at Yankee Stadium. He’s doing more live today over at (George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa) and here, so we’ll make those calls probably later tonight.”
Aaron Judge Struggled After Return
Judge appeared in just seven games between his injury stints, struggling at the plate. He went 4-for-23 hitting (.174 average) with 13 strikeouts. Judge
But as CBS Sports noted, Judge was valuable to the lineup overall.
“In total this season, Judge appeared in 66 games, hitting .241/.360/.511 (.140 OPS+) with 10 doubles, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs and 1.9 WAR,” the report noted. “The Yankees were 41-25 in games Judge started this season and, now including the playoffs, are 54-43.”
Yankees Aaron Judge’s Telling Message to Teammates Hinted at Injury Decision