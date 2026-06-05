Yankees Get Key Jasson Dominguez Update After Aaron Judge Injury

The New York Yankees finally got clarity on Aaron Judge. It was not the kind they wanted. Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first right rib, and the Yankees now have to prepare for an extended stretch without their captain.

That reality made Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians feel important for more than the standings. The Yankees avoided a sweep, leaned on pitching, used their speed, and found a way to win without Judge.

Now the next wave matters more.

Latest Update on Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Friday, play again Sunday and then likely appear in a few more rehab games next week before he could become an option for the major league roster.

Dominguez has been out since May 7, when he collided with the left-field wall and had to leave the field on a cart. The injury paused his season just as the Yankees were already managing other lineup issues.

Now the timing matters even more.

Judge’s diagnosis means the Yankees are not just waiting for depth. They are waiting for players who can help keep the lineup functional while their best hitter is out.

Dominguez is one that fits that need.

Yankees Need More Than Temporary Answers

The Yankees have been mixing and matching in the outfield.

Jose Caballero has moved around. Max Schuemann started in right field Thursday and made two important defensive plays in the win over Cleveland. Aaron Boone has options, but most of them are short-term solutions.

Dominguez would change that mix.

He brings athleticism and a natural outfield fit. He is not being asked to replace Judge, because nobody on the roster can do that. But he can give Boone a more stable option in a group that now has to be rearranged for weeks, not days.

That is the difference.

Before Judge’s diagnosis, Dominguez’s rehab was encouraging. After it, the update carries more weight. The Yankees need bodies. They also need upside. Dominguez gives them both if he gets through the next stage cleanly.

Giancarlo Stanton Still Has Work Ahead

The Yankees are also waiting on Giancarlo Stanton, but his timeline does not sound as immediate.

Stanton is not expected to join the Yankees during their upcoming road trip as he continues to build back from a right calf strain. Boone indicated the focus is on stacking days of movement and making sure Stanton continues to bounce back physically.

That leaves Dominguez as the closer reinforcement.

Stanton’s return would add the kind of right-handed power the Yankees badly need without Judge. But until he is running consistently and ready for game action, New York has to keep building around the players who are closer to helping.

Final Word for the Yankees

Dominguez moving toward game action gives New York a real step forward. The Yankees need more options. They need more athleticism. They need more ways to survive this stretch without letting Judge’s absence define their season.

Dominguez is not the whole answer.

He is part of the next one.