Yankees’ Aaron Judge Takes Shot at Dodgers Over World Series Trash Talk

The 2024 World Series saw two of MLB’s biggest brands square off in the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in hopes of capturing the Commissioner’s Trophy.

This series was an excellent matchup for the sport as both the American League MVP, Aaron Judge, and National League MVP Shohei Ohtani would be featured on the biggest stage.

But the series quickly shifted in favor of the Dodgers as their relentless offense and excellent pitching were too much for the Bronx bombers to handle.

After a dominant win, some Dodgers players flaunted their victory on social media, much to the dismay of the Yankee faithful.

Old comments still sting

But that was over eight months ago. Now, in the thick of the 2025 season, both the Yankees and Dodgers look to be contenders once again. They will begin a highly anticipated World Series rematch starting on Friday night. And as a result, those comments have picked up steam once again.

When asked about their comments earlier this week, Judge did not hold back on expressing his opinion.

“I feel like their big-time players that played every day or played in the games, they really didn’t say too much,” said Judge. “It was a lot of the guys who really didn’t do much. So I didn’t pay too much attention to it. They can say what they want. When it comes down to it, we didn’t win. If you win, you can say what you want. We didn’t win. We kind of just got to take it on the chin and prepare yourself for the next season.”

This quote was in response to multiple Dodgers players commenting on the Yankees’ performance in the latter stages of the World Series. Specifically in the pivotal Game 5. One comment in particular, made by former Dodger Chris Taylor, seemed to spark Judge’s reaction.

Chris Taylor talks about how the Yankees "s–t down their leg" in Game 5 😳 pic.twitter.com/iHiucCtI5k — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 22, 2024

The series was dominated by the Dodgers from start to finish, with the Yankees only able to win one game. One of the pivotal plays in the deciding Game 5 was an error made by Judge in center-field. He dropped the ball on a fairly routine line drive, sparking a Dodgers surge. After initially leading 4-0 in Game 5, New York surrendered five unanswered runs to the Dodgers in the fifth inning that helped them take home the championship. Many thought Judges uncharacteristic error, was the catalyst for that comeback.

A direct shot at Judge

Its not hard to interpret what moment Taylor is talking about here. With that said, Judge still had a pedestrian series overall, batting just .222 in the five-game set. His performance was met by criticism from many fans. This loss also proceeded the offseason drama that was Juan Soto leaving for the crosstown rival New York Mets.

While the newly appointed captain of Team USA is known for his professional and calm demeanor, its quite possible those comments irked him. He will have his chance to earn some revenge in this series, and once again in October if both teams can repeat their 2024 success.