AL East Rivals Battling Yankees For Orioles’ Adley Rutschman: Report

The MLB trade deadline expires in a few hours, with all sorts of rumors flying around the league right now.

One of the biggest has to do with Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, who could be on the move. Rutschman, the three-time All-Star, has served Baltimore well, but given that the team needs a rebuild, he could net them a solid return.

Rutschman also has one more season of team control left before he can become a free agent. It doesn’t seem likely that he’ll sign an extension to remain in Baltimore, so getting something of value for him makes sense.

The Orioles have been listening to trades on the star catcher, with the New York Yankees being heavily linked to him. However, it’s not just the Yankees who want Rutschman, with two other AL East teams getting involved now.

Yankees, Red Sox, and Rays Interested in Adley Rutschman

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox also have their eyes on Rutschman. This could create a strange in-division bidding war for the All-Star catcher.

Keep in mind it is not just the Yankees in even just the AL East that have eyes on Rutschman, but the Rays and keep an eye on the surging Red Sox, who very much are trying to improve their roster. https://t.co/Z6kKpHmR5j — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 3, 2026

This article will be updated…