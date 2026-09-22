Yankees All-Star Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Before Rays Series

The New York Yankees will have a doubleheader on Tuesday as they begin a four-game set with the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Aaron Judge remains sidelined for the Yankees after they placed him back on the IL with a calf strain just over a week after he returned from the 60-day IL following the right rib injury that sidelined him since late May.

The earliest Judge could return is Sept. 27, but there is still no indication of whether or not that’s actually a realistic timeline. If it isn’t, there’s a good chance he’ll miss the Wild Card Series in the postseason that begins next week.

Yankees All-Star Makes Honest Statement on Judge

Appearing on Foul Territory Monday afternoon during New York’s off day was All-Star starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.

Rodón was asked about Judge’s injury and how the Yankees fare playing without him as the playoffs near.

“If I have to give up my calf. I’ll do whatever we need for him to be on the field,” Rodon jokingly said. “It’s one of those things that we have to go out and play regardless with or without him, which sucks because to us and to me he’s the best player in the world, the best hitter in this league and when you don’t have that caliber of bat in the lineup it makes it a little harder to win games because you know he produces runs at a big clip.

“It sucks you know for him personally… it’s a frustrating process because you all you want to do is play. And him not being able to be in the lineup is probably excruciating for him… Like you said, when he’s in the lineup, he’ll be in the lineup and there’s to do damage so hopefully it’s soon.”

If Carlos Rodón has to give up his calf for Aaron Judge to be on the field, he’ll do it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tMv7scl1Lp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 21, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York enters Tuesday holding an 89-66 overall record and has clinched a spot in the postseason.

One more win by the Rays would clinch the AL East and the top overall seed in the AL, while New York sits exactly 6.0 games behind them. The Yankees also hold a 9.5-game cushion over the next closest team for the Wild Card spot, which is the Boston Red Sox, their likely first-round opponent.