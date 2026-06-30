New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During Tigers Series

n Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium.

Most recently, the Yankees lost the series opener 7-3 on Monday.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe went 0-for-3 in the loss

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/30 P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Caballero 2B S. Jones CF M. Schuemann LF A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

After batting sixth in Monday’s loss, Volpe has been moved up in the lineup as the Detroit Tigers are set to start a left-handed pitcher.

Surprisingly, Volpe has reverse splits this season. He is batting .224 against left-handed pitching and .262 against right-handed pitchers. However, that has not been the case for his career, as he has been an above-average hitter against left-handed pitchers.

Overall, Volpe is batting .246 with 28 hits, six doubles, one triple, one home run, 18 runs, 13 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 36 games.

Yankees Right Now

After dropping the first game of the series, the New York Yankees have now lost five straight games. They have fallen to second place in the American League East, 1.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will aim to put an end to the Yankees skid. He enters Tuesday’s game with an 8-4 record and a 1.62 ERA in 100 innings this season. He allowed four runs during his last outing; however, none of the runs were earned.

Tigers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers have also announced their starting lineup for Tuesday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Tigers 6/30 K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C K. Carpenter RF R. Greene LF C. Keith DH S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry SS J. Outman CF H. Lee 2B T. Skubal SP”

After Monday’s win, the Tigers improved to 36-49. They remain in fourth place in the American League Central. The Tigers have gone 5-5 over the last 10 games.