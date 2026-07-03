New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Twins Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.

Most recently, the Yankees lost the series finale 6-2 against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. New York has now lost seven consecutive games.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe went 1-for-4 in the loss.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Twins Game

Ahead of Friday’s series opener, the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 7/3 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

After going 2-for-11 in the series against the Tigers with no extra-base hits and one caught stealing attempt, the Yankees kept Volpe out of the starting lineup for Friday’s game. Instead, José Caballero, who has appeared at shortstop in 49 games this season, will start for New York.

This season, Volpe is batting .246 with 30 hits, six doubles, one triple, one home run, 18 runs, 13 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 38 games.

Prior to Friday’s game, Volpe had appeared in the team’s starting lineup in 17 consecutive games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Friday’s matchup in a season-long seven game losing streak. At 48-38, they now trail the Tampa Bay Rays by four games in the American League East. Fortunately for the Yankees, they will get back Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon for Friday’s game.

Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole will make his eighth start of the season. Cole enters Friday’s game with a 2-3 record and a 4.06 ERA. The six-time All-Star struggled in his last outing as he allowed four runs over 5.1 innings against the Red Sox.

Twins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins have also announced their starting lineup for Friday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Twins 7/3 T. Larnach LF B. Lee 3B K. Clemens 2B J. Bell DH R. Lewis 1B V. Caratini C R. Kreidler CF T. Gray SS L. Keaschall RF M. Paredes SP”

At 42-46, the Twins are in third place in the American League Central. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.