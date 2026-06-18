New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change Before White Sox Game

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Most recently, the Yankees won the second game of the series 10-5 as they took a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday.

Ben Rice went 1-for-4 in the win.

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change

Ahead of the series finale, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/18 B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C R. Weathers SP”

After serving as the team’s No. 2 hitter in the second game of the series, Ben Rice has returned to the leadoff position. Rice has alternated between those two spots over the last four games.

The game on Thursday will mark the ninth time Rice bats leadoff for the Yankees this season. This has primarily been a result of outfielder, and typical leadoff hitter, Trent Grisham missing time with an injury.

In 34 plate appearances, Rice is batting .214 while batting leadoff. As the team’s No. 2 hitter, Rice is batting .303.

Overall, Rice is currently batting .291 with 72 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 53 runs, 49 RBIs and two stolen bases in 67 games.

Yankees Right Now

After winning the first two games of the series, the Yankees have improved to 45-27 and have taken a 3.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Yankees have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers will make his 14th start of the season for the Yankees. He enters Thursday’s matchup with a 2-5 record and a 4.36 ERA across 74.1 innings. Weathers has allowed five or more runs in three consecutive outings.

White Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “White Sox 6/18 C. Meidroth 2B R. Grichuk DH M. Vargas 1B C. Montgomery 3B E. Quero C B. Montgomery RF L. Acuña SS J. Perez LF T. Peters CF S. Burke SP”

Despite losing the first two games of the series, the White Sox remain tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the lead in the American League Central.