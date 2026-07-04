Yankees Announce Brendan Beck News Hours After First MLB Start

T

he New York Yankees are currently dealing with several injuries, particularly in their starting rotation.

With Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt all still on the injured list, it opened the door for rookie Brendan Beck to make his first MLB start on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

Beck had previously pitched in relief for New York, but Saturday marked a major opportunity for the 27-year-old on the Fourth of July.

Unfortunately for Beck, the outing did not go as planned. The Yankees lost 11-4 as he pitched 3.2 innings, allowing five hits, five earned runs, two walks, and three home runs.

Yankees Make Decision on Beck

Just hours after the game, the Yankees announced they had optioned Beck back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre despite their depleted pitching staff.

Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Brendan Beck to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2026

Beck has pitched well at Triple-A this season, which ultimately earned him the call-up.

He posted a 3.07 ERA across 88 innings. However, the right-hander struggled to get ahead in counts and surrendered all five of his earned runs over the first two innings.

Beck Comments on Performance

Beck acknowledged the outing was not good enough, but said he felt like he found a rhythm toward the end of his start.

“Obviously not good results,” Beck admitted. “Putting us in a hole early. Making the defense stand out there for a long time in the first, taking the crowd out of it. Not the way you want to start the day on an exciting day at the yard. Putting us in that early hole sucks. Felt like I was able to find a rhythm there at the end, but ultimately gotta get that rhythm going from the first pitch.”

“Putting us in that early hole sucks. Felt like I was able to find a rhythm there at the end, but ultimately, got to get that rhythm going at first pitch.” Brendan Beck talks about his outing today: pic.twitter.com/mHx1c34OmV — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) July 4, 2026

Boone Speaks on Beck

Boone said Beck generated some swing-and-miss against the Twins but struggled to finish hitters when he got ahead in the count.

“He relies on elite command and getting it to where he wants, and it looked like just some mistakes with some secondary in some strike zones,” Boone said postgame. Had some swing and miss going throughout, but just had a hard time putting guys away and then obviously some big swings against him.”