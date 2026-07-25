Yankees Announce Brent Headrick News After Strong Performance

The New York Yankees earned a critical 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, shutting them out while giving up only four hits.

The Yankees earned a strong performance from starter Cam Schlittler, who went 7.1 innings while giving up three hits with 12 strikeouts, then had a red-hot Brent Headrick come in to close out the eighth inning. After the game, the team shared some news on Headrick’s stellar season.

Brent Headrick at Top of the League

The Yankees took to X after Friday’s victory to update Headrick’s standing among MLB pitchers.

“Brent Headrick has not allowed a run in 44 of his 52 relief appearances this year, the most in the Majors,” the team noted.

Headrick gave up just one hit on Friday to load the bases, but got the next two batters out to get out of the threat through to the inning. David Bednar came in for the ninth inning, earning his 19th save of the season.

The Yankees could be aiming for more help at the back of their bullpen, with rumors that the team is pursuing closer Mason Miller. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Yankees are in hot pursuit of the ace closer with his 0.86 ERA.

He noted that the team has some other targets, including shoring up the catcher position and adding more pop to the lineup.

“The Yankees are desperate for a backup catcher and have their eyes on Ryan Jeffers from the Minnesota Twins, crave All-Star closer Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres, and would love to find another bat,” Nightengale wrote.

Cam Schlittler Earned Payback Against Phillies

Schlittler had a bit of extra motivation going into Philadelphia, where he was passed over for the chance to start the All-Star game earlier in the month. The Yankees ace said the snub was still on his mind when his team arrived for the start of the weekend series.

“I think I deserved that opportunity to start [the All-Star Game],” Schlittler said on Friday, via MLB.com. “Yeah, it would have been cool. It’s a little frustrating, but at the end of the day, that’s not something I can control. Knowing I was coming back here in two weeks, I knew I was going to get my opportunity.”

Paul Goldschmidt, who provided the game’s only run with a solo home run in the fourth inning, said afterward that Schlittler could be headed to an even bigger honor than an All-Star game start.

“If he continues this, he might win the Cy Young, and that’s great,” Goldschmidt said. “But I’m really excited to see how he progresses, because when you’re at the highest level, you’re thinking about guys who are doing it for 10-plus years. I think Cam definitely has the mindset and physical tools to do it.