New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodon Decision Before ALDS vs. Rays

The New York Yankees outscored the Boston Red Sox 18-2 across their two Wild Card Series games earlier this week, effectively punching their ticket to the ALDS.

Now, New York has arrived in Tampa Bay, where they’ll begin a best-of-five series Saturday against the No. 1-seeded Rays at Tropicana Field.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has already named veteran right-hander Gerrit Cole the starter for Game 1, and it seems RHP Cam Schlittler will be in line to start Game 2 on Wednesday night.

As for Game 3 and potentially Game 4 if there is one, Boone gave a clear outlook on where New York is leaning.

Yankees Announce Carlos Rodon Decision

New York left-hander Carlos Rodon didn’t pitch in the Wild Card Series, and many have assumed he’s simply operating out of the bullpen moving forward this postseason.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Boone made it clear that the Yankees will use a four-man rotation, with Rodon starting either Game 3 or Game 4 and LHP Max Fried starting the other game.

“Carlos is probably throwing Game 3 or 4 for us,” Boone said. “Carlos has been in consideration literally Game 1 of the Wild Card, 2 of the Wild Card, potentially Game 3, and every game moving forward. It’s one of those difficult decisions have, one of those good difficult decisions we have because we have four guys who are very high end.”

“Carlos will probably throw in Game 3 or 4 for us” – Aaron Boone on Carlos Rodón pic.twitter.com/gOt1NeRj5k — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 2, 2026

Rodon Praises Rays Before Game 1

Following the Yankees’ Wild Card Series victory, Rodón had high praise for the Yankees’ upcoming opponent, a team they’re obviously very used to playing in the AL East.

“They have some good pitching,” Rodon said. “They play good defense. They’ll take the extra bag. They’re gonna be running. They’re gonna be bunting. You don’t see that in the game much anymore, but it’s worked for them. They’re a solid club. They play well, so it should be a good series.”