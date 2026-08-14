Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón News After Mariners Loss

The New York Yankees are close to getting Carlos Rodón back on the field — as early as next week.

The team’s official website shared an update on the left-hander after he made a strong rehab start in Double-A Somerset on Thursday, throwing 58 pitches over 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

The news comes at a good time, with the Yankees hitting a slump and losing to the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Thursday.

Carlos Rodón’s Return Timeline Growing Clearer

Shortly after Thursday’s loss, the Yankees revealed the likely timeline on Rodón’s return to the Bronx, saying he could take the mound on Monday.