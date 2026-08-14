The New York Yankees are close to getting Carlos Rodón back on the field — as early as next week.
The team’s official website shared an update on the left-hander after he made a strong rehab start in Double-A Somerset on Thursday, throwing 58 pitches over 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.
The news comes at a good time, with the Yankees hitting a slump and losing to the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Thursday.
Carlos Rodón’s Return Timeline Growing Clearer
Shortly after Thursday’s loss, the Yankees revealed the likely timeline on Rodón’s return to the Bronx, saying he could take the mound on Monday.
Reporter Matthew Richie of the team’s website noted that it’s not exactly clear when Rodón will make it back into the rotation, but Monday seems like a strong bet.
“It remains to be seen what version of Rodón returns as he’s preparing to rejoin the rotation — whether he’s fully built up or will be placed in a ‘piggyback’ situation with another starter,” Richie wrote. “While the rotation is set for New York’s upcoming weekend series in Toronto, there’s a chance Rodón could re-enter the fray following the Yankees’ off-day on Monday for the mid-week set in Baltimore, with decisions regarding the status of pitchers like Will Warren and Ryan Weathers looming.”
Rodón was first placed on the 15-day injured list on June 30. He had been a steady part of the team’s rotation up until that point, going 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA.
Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón News After Mariners Loss