New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change Before Tigers Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Most recently, the New York Yankees lost the series opener 5-3 on Monday.

Cody Bellinger went 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/23 B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe SS C. Rodón SP”

After serving as the team’s cleanup hitter in the series opener, Bellinger has been moved up to the No. 3 position for Tuesday’s game.

Tuesday’s game will mark his 37th appearance as the team’s No. 3 hitter. In that role, Bellinger has hit .274 this season.

The former MVP is currently in the middle of a strong season as he’s batting .273 with 76 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 46 runs and 49 RBIs in 76 games. Aside from his strong offensive production, Bellinger has also been a strong defender this season.

According to Baseball Savant, Bellinger has provided +4 fielding run value and has +3 outs above average.

Yankees Right Now

Following Monday’s defeat, the Yankees have now lost three straight games. Despite this, they remain in first place of the American League East at 46-31, with a two game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees have gone 5-5 over the last 10 games.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón is set to make his seventh start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 3-2 record and a 3.50 ERA across 36 innings. Rodón has allowed three runs in back-to-back outings.

Tigers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers have also announced their starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Tigers 6/23 K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C M. Vierling CF R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B J. Jones DH H. Lee 2B Z. McKinstry SS B. Malgeri RF C. Mize SP”

After a strong 2025 season, the Tigers have disappointed this season. Despite the loss on Monday, they are in fourth place of the American League Central at 34-44.