Yankees Announce David Bednar News Before Twins Series

T

he New York Yankees are in the middle of a dreadful stretch of baseball, having lost seven consecutive games and been swept in back-to-back series by the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Now, heading into a massive weekend series against the Minnesota Twins as they look to get back on track, New York is getting some expected reinforcements back ahead of Friday’s series opener.

Several Yankees Expected to Return

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier this week that the Yankees will activate Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham on Friday.

In addition, the Yankees officially reinstated two-time All-Star and key bullpen arm David Bednar from the paternity list on Thursday, meaning he will also rejoin the team for the series.

Today, the Yankees reinstated RHP David Bednar(#53) from the paternity list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 2, 2026

Bednar’s 2026 Stats

Bednar, 31, is 2-3 out of the bullpen for New York this season, but he has maintained a solid 3.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 35.0 innings pitched. He has recorded 40 strikeouts, 11 walks, and 16 saves, which are tied for the ninth-most in MLB.

In June, he pitched exceptionally well, posting a 0.00 ERA and logging several multi-inning appearances in relief. That came over a solid sample size, spanning 14 innings across his last 12 outings.

The Yankees placed Bednar on the paternity list on June 29, and he missed the entire Tigers series.

Yankees Upcoming Schedule

While New York will host the Twins for a three-game series this weekend, the most important midseason matchup will come immediately after, when they travel to Tampa Bay for a four-game set against the AL East-leading Rays.

Prior to the Red Sox series last week, the Yankees were in first place. Now, New York sits at 48-38 overall, while Tampa Bay has won seven straight games to improve to 50-33 and take a 3.5-game lead over the Yankees.

Following the Rays series, they will travel to Washington for a set against the Nationals before heading into the All-Star break. When they return on July 17, they will open a home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.