New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Change Before White Sox Game

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Most recently, the Yankees won the series opener 12-2 on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 1-for-4 with a walk in the win.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Change

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the White Sox, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/17 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

After serving as the team’s clean-up hitter, Chisholm Jr. has been moved down the team’s lineup as he will be the Yankees No. 6 hitter in the second game of the series.

The two-time All-Star is batting .230 with 56 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 36 runs, 29 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 68 games.

His .230 average and .717 OPS are both the lowest since his rookie season.

Yankees Right Now

After Tuesday’s win, the New York Yankees improved to 44-27 and are now 2.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Yankees have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games despite missing three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón will make his seventh start of the season. He enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 2-2 record and a 3.19 ERA across 31 innings. Rodón matched his season-high with seven strikeouts in his last start.

White Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox have also announced their lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “White Sox 6/17 C. Meidroth 2B R. Grichuk DH M. Vargas 1B C. Montgomery 3B E. Pereira CF E. Quero C B. Montgomery RF L. Acuña SS S. Antonacci LF A. Kay SP”

After the loss on Wednesday, the White Sox fell to 38-33 on the season, and are now tied with the Cleveland Guardians atop the American League Central.