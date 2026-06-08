New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Guardians Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Most recently, the Yankees won 6-1 on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

Jazz Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a three-run home during the ninth inning, which he hit with Aaron Judge’s bat.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/8 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C W. Warren SP”

After batting seventh in the series finale against the Red Sox, Chisholm was moved up in the lineup for Monday’s game as they face off against a right-handed pitcher. The series opener will mark the 27th time Chisholm has batted fifth in the lineup for New York this season.

On the season, Chisholm is batting .234 with 52 hits, 10 doubles, eight home runs, 30 runs scored, 25 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 61 games. He is not on pace to deliver on his fifty-fifty prediction he made before the season.

Yankees Right Now

At 38-26 the Yankees are currently tied for first place in the American League East. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Will Warren will make his 13th start of the season. He enters Monday’s game with a 7-1 record and a 3.22 ERA across 64.1 innings this season. Warren had a strong outing in his previous start as he did not allow a run over six innings against the Athletics and earned the win.

Guardians Right Now

Meanwhile, at 37-30 the Cleveland Guardians are in first place of the American League Central, with a two-game lead over the Chicago White Sox. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games. The Guardians have also announced their starting lineup for Monday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Guardians 6/8 T. Bazzana 2B J. Ramírez 3B C. DeLauter DH K. Manzardo 1B D. Schneemann CF A. Martínez RF S. Kwan LF P. Bailey C B. Rocchio SS G. Williams SP”

Gavin Williams will make his 14th start of the season for Cleveland. He leads MLB with nine wins this season and 94 strikeouts.