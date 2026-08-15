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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Blue Jays Series

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St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees fell 3-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in their series opener.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t making any drastic changes to the lineup card, but he did make a few notable tweaks, including one involving infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. Decision

It’s been a rough year at the plate for Chisholm Jr., and he’s acknowledged that on several occasions.

Yet, despite calls to sit him, Boone has continued to keep Chisholm Jr. in the lineup. For Saturday’s matchup, he’ll start at second base but move down a spot in the batting order.

Heliot Ramos will move into the No. 3 spot, which pushes Chisholm Jr. down to No. 6.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season

The 28-year-old did record a hit Friday, but that makes him just 5-for-35 at the plate over his last 35 at-bats.

Chisholm Jr. has acknowledged his struggles and said he would have already addressed the issue if he knew what was causing them.

“If I knew, I would already have fixed the problem,” Chisholm said on Thursday. “Even when I think I’m getting going hitting, it’s still an out. I’m still hitting it right at someone. I can hit it 107 (mph) and still hit it right at someone.”

Entering Saturday, Chisholm Jr. is batting just .216 across 113 games. He’s collected 56 runs, 86 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs and 31 stolen bases while posting a .389 slugging percentage and a .685 OPS.

Chisholm Jr. will hit free agency this offseason, leaving his future in New York uncertain beyond this season.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Blue Jays Series

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