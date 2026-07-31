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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before Cubs Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on after flying out to center field during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees opened their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox with back-to-back wins before dropping the final two games, both in extra innings.

The Yankees remain in Chicago on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Cubs. Game 1 features a pitching matchup between Will Warren and Shota Imanaga.

Ahead of first pitch, the Yankees announced their lineup and made a notable change involving utility man Jose Caballero.

Yankees Announce Caballero Decision

After sitting out Thursday’s series finale against the White Sox, Caballero returns to the starting lineup against the Cubs.

He’ll start at second base and bat ninth, while Anthony Volpe, who has split time with Caballero this season, will start at shortstop.

Paul Goldschmidt will lead off and play first base, while Amed Rosario gets the start at third, giving Ryan McMahon the day off.

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has filled just about every role Boone has asked of him this season. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, he has become a valuable contributor for New York.

He enters Friday batting .239 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, and a .665 OPS across 306 at-bats.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Friday on a two-game losing streak but still own a 61-48 record. They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games in the AL East.

If the season ended today, New York would claim the top American League Wild Card spot and host the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three series at Yankee Stadium.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before Cubs Series

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