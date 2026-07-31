New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before Cubs Series

The New York Yankees opened their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox with back-to-back wins before dropping the final two games, both in extra innings.

The Yankees remain in Chicago on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Cubs. Game 1 features a pitching matchup between Will Warren and Shota Imanaga.

Ahead of first pitch, the Yankees announced their lineup and made a notable change involving utility man Jose Caballero.

Yankees Announce Caballero Decision

After sitting out Thursday’s series finale against the White Sox, Caballero returns to the starting lineup against the Cubs.

He’ll start at second base and bat ninth, while Anthony Volpe, who has split time with Caballero this season, will start at shortstop.

Paul Goldschmidt will lead off and play first base, while Amed Rosario gets the start at third, giving Ryan McMahon the day off.

Yankees 7/31 P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

A. Rosario 3B

J. Domínguez RF

T. Grisham CF

A. Volpe SS

S. Jones LF

A. Sánchez C

J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 31, 2026

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has filled just about every role Boone has asked of him this season. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, he has become a valuable contributor for New York.

He enters Friday batting .239 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, and a .665 OPS across 306 at-bats.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Friday on a two-game losing streak but still own a 61-48 record. They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games in the AL East.

If the season ended today, New York would claim the top American League Wild Card spot and host the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three series at Yankee Stadium.