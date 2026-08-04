New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision During Cardinals Series

The New York Yankees fell 13-7 in their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup in the Bronx, manager Aaron Boone made several lineup changes after promoting top prospect George Lombard Jr. and welcoming recently acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos, whom the Yankees acquired before Monday’s trade deadline.

Yankees Announce Caballero Decision

After starting at shortstop and batting eighth Monday night, José Caballero is out of the starting lineup for Game 2 of the series. Caballero went 1-for-4 and hit a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

With Luis Garcia Jr. making his second straight start at first base, Ramos entering the outfield, and Lombard Jr. starting at shortstop, the Yankees’ defensive alignment looks much different, and Caballero will continue to fill a utility role.

The rest of the infield features Ryan McMahon at third base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, and García Jr. at first, while Ben Rice is slotted in as the designated hitter.

Yankees 8/4 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

L. García Jr. 1B

H. Ramos LF

S. Jones RF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

R. McMahon 3B

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Wells C R. Weathers SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 4, 2026

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has been the ultimate utility man for the Yankees this season, playing wherever and whenever he’s needed.

This season, he’s slashing .245/.396/.694 with 38 runs, 78 hits, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Tuesday night’s game against St. Louis at 63-50, the second-best record in the American League.

However, the Yankees trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games in the AL East. If the season ended today, New York would claim the American League’s top Wild Card spot.