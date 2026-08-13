New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero News During Mariners Series

The New York Yankees are going for a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

New York will send Max Fried to the mound against Mariners ace Logan Gilbert.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone released his official lineup for the series finale, which features a few notable changes.

Yankees Announce Caballero News

After sitting out each of the Yankees’ last three games, utility man Jose Caballero will return to the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon and start in right field.

It’s an interesting move because Caballero has spent most of his time lately shuffling around the infield, despite playing the outfield this season.

He’ll bat seventh in the lineup. Other notable changes include moving rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. up to No. 5 in the order, starting Ali Sanchez behind the plate in place of Austin Wells and giving Heliot Ramos a day off.

Today’s #Yankees lineup has Spencer Jones hitting third again. pic.twitter.com/m48yVRra8z — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 13, 2026

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has served as a Swiss Army knife for Boone’s club all season, playing wherever the Yankees need him. No player on the current roster has moved around more than him in a platoon role.

He’s also remained productive when he plays, batting .242 across 100 games with 38 runs, 78 hits, 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. He also owns a .391 slugging percentage and .688 OPS.

Looking at the Yankees

New York is 68-52 overall and has won four of its last five games, extending its lead over the Boston Red Sox from half a game to four games while trying to stay within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees remain 6.0 games behind Tampa Bay with 42 games left, while the Rays have won nine straight.

Nonetheless, if the season ended today, New York would hold the top Wild Card spot and face the Red Sox in a best-of-three series in the Bronx.