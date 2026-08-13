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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero News During Mariners Series

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St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York runs out his home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are going for a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

New York will send Max Fried to the mound against Mariners ace Logan Gilbert.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone released his official lineup for the series finale, which features a few notable changes.

Yankees Announce Caballero News

After sitting out each of the Yankees’ last three games, utility man Jose Caballero will return to the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon and start in right field.

It’s an interesting move because Caballero has spent most of his time lately shuffling around the infield, despite playing the outfield this season.

He’ll bat seventh in the lineup. Other notable changes include moving rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. up to No. 5 in the order, starting Ali Sanchez behind the plate in place of Austin Wells and giving Heliot Ramos a day off.

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has served as a Swiss Army knife for Boone’s club all season, playing wherever the Yankees need him. No player on the current roster has moved around more than him in a platoon role.

He’s also remained productive when he plays, batting .242 across 100 games with 38 runs, 78 hits, 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. He also owns a .391 slugging percentage and .688 OPS.

Looking at the Yankees

New York is 68-52 overall and has won four of its last five games, extending its lead over the Boston Red Sox from half a game to four games while trying to stay within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees remain 6.0 games behind Tampa Bay with 42 games left, while the Rays have won nine straight.

Nonetheless, if the season ended today, New York would hold the top Wild Card spot and face the Red Sox in a best-of-three series in the Bronx.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero News During Mariners Series

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