New York Yankees Announce Major Aaron Judge Decision Before ALDS vs. Rays

The New York Yankees dominated their way through the Wild Card Series, outscoring the Boston Red Sox 18-2 across the two games.

Now, on Saturday, the Yankees are in Tampa Bay to begin a best-of-five series against the No. 1-seeded Rays in the ALDS.

Ahead of the action, the biggest storyline for New York was whether superstar Aaron Judge would make the updated 26-man roster. On Saturday morning, the Yankees provided an answer.

Yankees Announce Judge Decision

Jack Curry of YES Network first reported the news, and the Yankees have decided not to include Judge on the ALDS roster.

Via Jack Curry: “Aaron Judge will NOT be on the ALDS roster vs Rays.”

Curry added, “The Yankees will explain more about Judge later, but I’m sure the combination of how Judge hasn’t been running a lot and they’re playing on turf at Trop and they had to add spot or 2 for pitchers were all baked into this decision. Not surprised. Calf strains take time.”

The Yankees will explain more about Judge later, but I’m sure the combination of how Judge hasn’t been running a lot and they’re playing on turf at Trop and they had to add spot or 2 for pitchers were all baked into this decision. Not surprised. Calf strains take time. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) October 3, 2026

Latest Updates on Judge’s Injury

The decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Judge still hasn’t run the bases, which represents an important step in his recovery from a calf strain. However, he has taken live batting practice for several days, and many believed the Yankees would include him even if he didn’t play in Game 1 or Game 2.

However, Judge clearly isn’t healthy enough in the eyes of manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees’ medical staff to return. This means the earliest we could potentially see Judge return is if New York makes the ALCS, barring an unforeseen injury that allows the Yankees to make a mid-series replacement.