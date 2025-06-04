Yankees Announce New Roster Move on $47 Million Pitcher

The New York Yankees called on veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco to provide some emergency help in the bullpen for the final game of a weekend set with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now he’s headed right back to the minors.

The Yankees selected the 38-year-old’s contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 1, providing an extra arm for their game against the Dodgers. Carrasco ultimately wasn’t used, and placed on waivers the following day.

The Yankees have now announced another move on Carrasco.

Yankees Send Carlos Carrasco Back to the Minors

As the Yankees announced on June 4, Carrasco was headed back to where he started last week.

“Earlier today, the Yankees outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco off the Major League roster and onto the roster of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the team announced in a post on X.

The Yankees had only short-term plans for Carrasco after burning through six of their eight available relief pitchers in an 18-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. New York Post reporter Joel Sherman noted that the Yankees needed Carrasco only for one game and then had plans to bring on another pitcher for the long-term.

“Source: Not unexpectedly, Carlos Carrasco was with the Yankees for just 1 day as pitching depth protection and was placed on outright waivers,” Sherman shared in a post on X. “With no unexpected setbacks, the NYY were lined up to activate Fernando Cruz from the IL on Tuesday.

The veteran Carrasco, who led the majors with 18 wins in 2017 and snagged a $47 million contract with Cleveland, has been through an up-and-down season with the Yankees. He appeared in eight games with six starts for the Yankees to start the season but struggled with control, going 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA.

Yankees Could Have Plans for Young Pitchers

While the Yankees could still call on the 38-year-old Carrasco for help at some point later in the season, they may have their eyes on a pair of younger prospects to eventually take on bigger roles. New York Post reporter Mark W. Sanchez noted that that the team moved prospects Cam Schlittler and Carlos Lagrange up one level each, sending Schlittler rising to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lagrange to Double-A Somerset.

Schlittler in particular could have a bright future in the Bronx, Sanchez wrote.

“Schlittler is now one step away from The Bronx after a strong 2024, a nice showing in major league spring training and excellent work with Somerset this season,” Sanchez wrote. “In 10 games with the Double-A club, the 6-foot-6 righty pitched to a 2.38 ERA while striking out 64 in 53 innings.”

Lagrange is seen as more of a long-term prospect, he added.

“Lagrange, a 6-foot-7 righty fireballer, probably is not an option for this year but is providing plenty of hope for the future,” Sanchez wrote.

The Yankees suffered a major blow when ace Gerrit Cole had to undergo Tommy John surgery in March, wiping out his 2025 season and potentially beyond. The team is also waiting for reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil to return from a back injury. Veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman is also on his way back to the rotation, with Sanchez noting that both are expected relatively soon.