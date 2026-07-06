New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change Before Rays Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will begin a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Most recently, the Yankees lost 6-1 against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt was absent from the team’s lineup during the loss.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

Ahead of the team’s series opener against the Rays, the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 7/6 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

After being absent from the team’s starting lineup in back-to-back games, Paul Goldschmidt has returned to the lineup and will bat third for New York. Goldschmidt was absent from the team’s lineup in three out of the past four games. He did come off the bench as a pinch hitter in one of those games, but went 0-for-2.

Despite a strong start to the season, the former MVP is currently in the middle of an 0-for-22 skid in 23 plate appearances. He has struck out five times and drawn one walk during that span.

Even with his struggles, the Yankees decided to start him as the team’s No. 3 hitter for the 12th time this season.

Overall, the seven-time All-Star is batting .271 with 59 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 31 runs, 41 RBIs and one stolen base in 62 games.

Yankees Right Now

At 49-40, the Yankees enter this series four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The New York Yankees have gone 1-9 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will hope to get New York back on track, as he’s set to make his 19th start of the season. Schlittler enters Monday’s matchup with an 8-5 record and a 2.08 ERA in 104 innings. Despite this, the team’s struggles have also affected the Yankees pitcher as he’s allowed 10 runs over his past two outings, although only six of those runs have been earned.

Rays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rays 7/6 Y. Díaz DH J. Aranda 1B J. Caminero 3B C. Mullins CF J. DeLuca RF C. Simpson LF N. Fortes C R. Palacios 2B T. Walls SS G. Jax SP”

After a long winning streak, the Rays have now lost back-to-back games. They have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games and hold the best record in the American League.