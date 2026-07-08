New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision During Rays Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Most recently, the Yankees lost the second game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday.

Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in the loss.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

Ahead of the third game of the series, the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 7/8 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS M. Schuemann CF A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B G. Cole SP”

Despite going hitless in the first two games of the series, Goldschmidt is back in the leadoff position, where he has appeared in 23 games this season.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Yankees continue to place Goldschmidt in the top half of the lineup despite his recent struggles.

The seven-time All-Star is in the middle of an 0-for-30 stretch, where he has drawn one walk and struck out 12 times. During this nine game stretch Goldschmidt’s season OPS has gone from .933 to .815.

Perhaps the hope is that a matchup against a left-handed pitcher will end Goldschmidt’s slump. This season, Goldschmidt is batting .347 in 95 plate appearances against lefties.

Overall, the former MVP is batting .261 with 59 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 31 runs, 41 RBIs and one stolen base in 64 games.

Yankees Right Now

After dropping the second game of the series, the New York Yankees fell to 50-41. Despite having the second-most wins in the American League, the Yankees remain in second place in the American League East. The Yankees have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Gerrit Cole will make his ninth appearance of the season. He enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 3-3 record and a 4.01 ERA across 42.2 innings. Cole allowed two runs while striking out seven batters in his last start.

Rays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rays 7/8 Y. Díaz DH J. Aranda 1B J. Caminero 3B C. Mullins CF J. DeLuca RF C. Simpson LF B. Williamson 2B T. Walls SS N. Fortes C S. McClanahan SP”

At 53-36, the Rays remain in first place in the American League East, with a four-game lead over the Yankees. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.