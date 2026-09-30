New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Move During Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 9-0 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Tuesday nigh.

They were led behind a dominant outing from right-handed ace Cam Schlittler and a six-RBI game from slugger Ben Rice.

Now, in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series on Wednesday night, the Yankees can punch their ticket to the ALDS with a win.

Left-hander Max Fried will take the mound for New York, while the Red Sox will send right-handed ace Sonny Gray to the mound.

With a righty on the mound, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made several changes to his starting lineup.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Move

Among the moves Boone made, he removed veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt from the lineup because he primarily uses him against lefties at this point in his career.

Goldschmidt ranks among the Yankees’ best hitters against lefties, but he’s struggled against righties, particularly Gray.

He’s 1-for-26 in his career against Gray with eight strikeouts and a double.

Luis Garcia Jr. will start at first base in place of Goldschmidt, while Rice will move up to the leadoff spot.

Here’s the Yankees starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/30 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP.”

Yankees 9/30 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

T. Grisham CF

A. Wells C

R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 30, 2026

Looking at the Yankees Playoff Situation

The playoff bracket sends the winner of the Red Sox-Yankees series to face the No. 1-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Game 1 of that series is scheduled for Saturday, so if the Yankees eliminate the Red Sox on Wednesday, New York will get two crucial days off.

If Boston wins, the two teams will have to play a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday, where the Yankees would throw RHP Gerrit Cole and the Red Sox would pitch LHP Ranger Suarez.