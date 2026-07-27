New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before White Sox Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will begin a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Most recently, the Yankees lost the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 in the loss on Sunday.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

Ahead of the team’s series opener against the White Sox, the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 7/27 M. Schuemann LF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B S. Jones CF A. Sánchez C M. Fried SP”

After serving as the team’s leadoff hitter in Sunday’s game, Goldschmidt was moved to the No. 3 spot for Monday’s opener. It will mark the 18th time the seven-time All-Star has served as New York’s No. 3 hitter this season. In that role, Goldschmidt is batting .250 in 67 plate appearances.

Overall, the former MVP is batting .258 with 69 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs, 35 runs, 43 RBIs and one stolen base in 76 games.

Despite remaining in the top half of the lineup, the All-Star first baseman has been struggling recently. Over his last 20 games, Goldschmidt is batting .149 and a .451 OPS. He has struck out 26 times in 71 plate appearances while registering only 10 hits.

Yankees Right Now

After winning the weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees improved to 59-46. New York has gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and are three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

Left-hander Max Fried will make his 12th start of the season. He enters Monday’s start with a 4-3 record and a 2.97 ERA in 66.2 innings. Fried was strong in his return from injury as he struck out while allowing only one hit across five innings.

White Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “White Sox 7/27 R. Grichuk LF M. Murakami 1B M. Vargas 3B C. Montgomery DH C. Meidroth 2B B. Montgomery RF E. Pereira CF E. Quero C L. Acuña SS N. Schultz SP”

At 55-49 the White Sox are in first place in the American League Central. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.