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New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon Update During Orioles Series

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St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have dealt with a plethora of injuries across their roster for much of the last two months.

However, they’ve remained afloat and have taken the first two games of their series against the Baltimore Orioles this week, winning 5-3 on Wednesday.

Some concern set in late in the team’s win when veteran infielder Ryan McMahon appeared to injure his hand in the second inning while sliding into second base.

McMahon remained in the game until the eighth inning before ultimately exiting the matchup.

Aaron Boone Gives Update on McMahon

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on McMahon and revealed that the infielder suffered a thumb injury that caused him trouble gripping his bat.

Boone also said the initial results were encouraging after McMahon underwent an X-ray and received an evaluation following the game, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

McMahon’s 2026 Season

McMahon is in his 10th MLB season and second with the Yankees. He has played in 105 games this season, spending some time on the IL, and has recorded 275 at-bats while hitting .215, slugging .367 and posting a .649 OPS.

He has also tallied 29 runs, 59 hits, 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, three stolen bases and 24 walks.

Looking at the Yankees

New York simply can’t afford any more injuries, but the team hopes outfielder Cody Bellinger can return as early as the end of this week. There’s also optimism that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will return before the end of the regular season.

Following Wednesday night’s win, the Yankees are 71-55, which gives them the second-best record in the American League. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 5.0 games in the AL East.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon Update During Orioles Series

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