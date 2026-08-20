New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon Update During Orioles Series

The New York Yankees have dealt with a plethora of injuries across their roster for much of the last two months.

However, they’ve remained afloat and have taken the first two games of their series against the Baltimore Orioles this week, winning 5-3 on Wednesday.

Some concern set in late in the team’s win when veteran infielder Ryan McMahon appeared to injure his hand in the second inning while sliding into second base.

McMahon remained in the game until the eighth inning before ultimately exiting the matchup.

Aaron Boone Gives Update on McMahon

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on McMahon and revealed that the infielder suffered a thumb injury that caused him trouble gripping his bat.

Boone also said the initial results were encouraging after McMahon underwent an X-ray and received an evaluation following the game, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Ryan McMahon hurt his thumb on this play, Aaron Boone said. He was having trouble gripping his bat by the time he came out. McMahon got an X-ray and treatment postgame. He said initial results were encouraging. #Yankees https://t.co/7PHSOKAOMX — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 20, 2026

McMahon’s 2026 Season

McMahon is in his 10th MLB season and second with the Yankees. He has played in 105 games this season, spending some time on the IL, and has recorded 275 at-bats while hitting .215, slugging .367 and posting a .649 OPS.

He has also tallied 29 runs, 59 hits, 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, three stolen bases and 24 walks.

Looking at the Yankees

New York simply can’t afford any more injuries, but the team hopes outfielder Cody Bellinger can return as early as the end of this week. There’s also optimism that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will return before the end of the regular season.

Following Wednesday night’s win, the Yankees are 71-55, which gives them the second-best record in the American League. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 5.0 games in the AL East.