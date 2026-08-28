New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees are coming off a series loss to the Houston Astros, but their attention has already shifted to Friday night.

They’re gearing up for a massive four-game set in the Bronx against their AL East rival, the Boston Red Sox, who sit just two games behind them in the standings.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has made some notable changes to a lineup that has remained largely intact over the last three games. One of those changes involves rookie slugger Spencer Jones.

Yankees Announce Jones Decision

Jones has been one of New York’s best hitters over the last two weeks, but he’ll get the night off Friday and won’t be in the starting lineup.

Heliot Ramos, who didn’t start during the entire Astros series, will return to the lineup and start in right field. Cody Bellinger will start in left field, while Trent Grisham takes over in center.

Veteran Paul Goldschmidt will also return to the lineup and bat leadoff while starting at first base. Luis Garcia Jr. will not start.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/28 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF T. Grisham CF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP.”

Yankees 8/28 P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

T. Grisham CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

J. Caballero 3B

A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 28, 2026

Jones’ 2026 Season

Jones has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, helping him make a strong case to remain with the Yankees amid several recent roster changes.

This season, he’s appeared in 60 games and recorded 39 hits, 21 runs, seven home runs and 23 RBIs across 170 at-bats. He’s batting .229 with a .418 slugging percentage and a .725 OPS.