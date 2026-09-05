New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update After Exiting Padres Game

The New York Yankees began a weekend series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

And right when they finally seemed like they were getting healthy again, with players returning and superstar Aaron Judge on the cusp of making his comeback, they suffered another notable setback during the series opener.

Trent Grisham Exits Padres Game With Injury

On a bloop single into center field in the second inning, Grisham noticeably had trouble getting to the ball and immediately spoke to the trainer, which led him to exit the game.

Not long after his departure, the Yankees announced that he left the game with right hamstring discomfort, which is fairly concerning considering he spent time on the IL earlier this year with a right hamstring strain.

“Trent Grisham left today’s game with right hamstring discomfort, Yankees announced. He was on the IL earlier this season with a right hamstring strain,” Chris Kirschner of The Athletic posted on X.

Trent Grisham left today’s game with right hamstring discomfort, Yankees announced. He was on the IL earlier this season with a right hamstring strain. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 5, 2026

Grisham’s 2026 Season

In his eighth MLB season, Grisham has appeared in 120 games and, across 418 at-bats, is hitting just .211 with 67 runs, 88 hits, 18 home runs and 58 RBIs while slugging .395 with a .702 OPS.

Yankees Right Now

New York entered Friday with an 80-60 overall record, which ranks second in the American League, and they’re still awaiting some key returns from the IL.

Judge is inching closer, as mentioned, but they also have Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Weathers and potentially even Fernando Cruz attempting to work their way off the IL.

Giancarlo Stanton also remains on the IL, but after tweaking his other calf, his return is now in serious doubt with just over 20 regular-season games remaining.