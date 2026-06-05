New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Red Sox Series

On Friday Night, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Most recently, the Yankees won 2-1 on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Anthony Volpe was not in the team’s lineup during the win.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

Ahead of the series opener against the division rival Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/5 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

After a day off on Wednesday, in which Jose Caballero started at shortstop, Volpe is back in the starting lineup and batting 7th.

Volpe is currently batting .220 with 11 hits, three doubles, one home run, eight RBIs, nine runs and five stolen bases in 15 games this season.

Volpe has struggled against right-handed pitching this season, which the Yankees are set to face in the series opener with Sonny Gray on the mound. In 42 plate appearances against right-handers, Volpe is batting only .167 with six hits and 12 strikeouts.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Friday’s game with a 0.5 games back of the American League East leading Tampa Bay Rays. Unfortunately, New York will now have to deal with the absence of three-time MVP Aaron Judge, who is set to miss considerable time after being placed on the injured list.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers will make his 12th start of the season for the Yankees. Weathers is 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA across 64 innings. He struggled in his last outing, as he allowed five earned runs against the Athletics; however, he struck out 10 batters in the contest.

Red Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have also announced their starting lineup ahead of Friday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 6/5 J. Duran LF C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B C. Durbin 3B I. Kiner-Falefa SS A. Monasterio 2B M. Gasper DH C. Wong C S. Gray SP”

At 26-35, the Red Sox are in last place in the division and have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.