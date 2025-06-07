Yankees Announcement Brings Dire News for 24-Year-Old Star

“Examined on the field by head athletic trainer Tim Lentych, Volpe initially remained in the game, running the bases and playing defense in the top of the third,” the report noted. “He was replaced by Oswald Peraza at shortstop in the fourth inning.”

Volpe had already hit a home run in the first inning and has been on a hot start to the year, slashing .241/.321/.445 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs.

While the extent of Volpe’s injury was not immediately clear, the team’s announcement brought potentially bad news as the X-rays could be a sign of a more serious injury.

Yankees Looking to Lock Down Anthony Volpe

While the Yankees have the 24-year-old Volpe under team control through the 2028 season, there has already been talk of a potential contract extension. Speaking to reporters at the start of the season, Volpe stressed that he was just focusing on his game on the field and not thinking too far ahead.

“If anything like that happens, we’ll cross that bridge when it comes,” Volpe told the media, via northjersey.com’s Pete Caldera.

The former 2019 first-round pick has already carved out an important part of the lineup, missing only five games over the course of his first two seasons in the Bronx in 2023 and 2024. He had a breakout performance in the playoffs last season, hitting .286 with one home run, three doubles, six RBIs, and five stolen bases.

Volpe has also been solid in the field, winning a Gold Glove Award in 2023.

The shortstop already suffered one injury scare earlier this season, saying he felt a “pop” in his shoulder during a May loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It happened quick and it was scary, but after that, I felt OK and I felt like I had my strength,” Volpe said, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I’ve never really had anything else pop or dislocate or anything like that, so I have nothing to compare it to.”

Volpe underwent an MRI and X-rays at the time, but it was determined the injury was not serious.